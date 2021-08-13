Cheap hotels recommendations in Charlotte for your fall trip

Rhema Kallianpur/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC – Fall is coming soon and it’s a perfect time to visit Charlotte as it has lower hotel rates. To help you plan your fall trip, here are the best cheap hotel recommendations in Charlotte:

1. Wyngate Hotel by Wyndham

Located at 4238 Business Center Drm, Wyngate Hotel is only 6 minutes drive from the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Wyngate Hotel is a budget hotel with adequate facilities such as spacious and free Wi-Fi guestrooms, breakfast buffet, fitness center, and pool. They offer a special promo in September 2021 where guests can earn a free night by staying two nights at the hotel. Bookings can be done on their website.

2. Tru by Hilton Charlotte Airport Lake Pointe

Tru is located at 2227 Cascade Pointe Boulevard Suite B with rooms starting from $111. Bookings can be done at their website and your stay may include an airport shuttle, fitness center, business center, and free Wi-Fi. If you’re planning to go on a trip with a group of people, they also offer connecting rooms and you may contact them for the rooms’ availability.

3. Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte Airport

Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte Airport is a 3-star budget hotel located at 2400 Cascade Pointe Boulevard. This hotel is one of the newest hotels located near the airport and they offer a free shuttle service. Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte Airport is located around famous attractions such as the NASCAR Hall of Fame and SouthPark Mall.

4. Aloft Charlotte Ballantyne

The hotel is located at 13139 Ballantyne Corporate Place, near Carowinds, SouthPark, and some offices at Ballantyne Corporate Park. This hotel offers beautiful scenery in their backyard and it provides sun shades too. They have loft-inspired rooms too with the touch of a modern and tech-savvy environment.

