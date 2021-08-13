Unique things you must try in Charlotte

Suhash Villuri/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC – If mainstream activities have bored you, the Queen City has many unique things that you can experience. If you are an outdoor activity enthusiast, then these activities might be your option.

Here are some unique activity recommendations that you should try in Charlotte:

1. Going Back to the Gold Rush

A 25 minutes drive from the Uptown Charlotte and you will arrive at Reed Gold Mine. This place is the site where the first gold in the United States was found and documented. The founding of the gold led to many gold minings and the occurrence of the gold rush. Reed Gold Mine offers some seasonal events such as Pan-O-Lympics Gold Panning Competition, Trick or Treat Trail on Haloween, A Golden Christmas. The entrance fee is free and this place is open from Tuesday to Saturday.

2. Exploring Uptown Charlotte Area

Explore some famous areas at Uptown Charlotte with 3Quest Challenge. 3Quest Challenge is a scavenger hunt where you will need to explore famous attractions such as Discovery Place, the Nascar Hall of Fame, and the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art while collecting points and be the winner. You will need to install a scavenger hunt app and are given two hours to complete the quests. There is a time limit for each quest too. If you are interested to play the 3Quest Challenge, you can book your ticket from their website.

3. Bounce Around and Make a Goal

Bubble Soccer is a fun activity that you can enjoy with your large group of family or friends. Players will wear inflatable and bumper balls while playing soccer which will add more fun to the game. Bubble Soccer USA offers various packages with different prices and facilities. Bookings can be done by completing the booking form on their website or contacting them by email at info@bubblesoccerusa.com.

Charlotte does offer many unique experiences and if you want to explore other unique activities, you can also check this list.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.