Adopting Pets from the Animal Shelters in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, NC – Are you looking for a pet buddy and want to contribute to the community too? Then pet adoption is the right one for you. Instead of buying pets from the store, you can adopt them from the animal shelters. You are contributing to the community because you will save the animals' lives by giving them forever homes.

Here are three animal shelters that you can visit in Mooresville:

1. Paws 4 Adoption

Paws 4 Adoption is an organization that fosters stray, lost, and abandoned pets. They don’t shelter and foster adoptable pets at private foster homes. The adoptable pets are mostly cats and dogs. The details of each adoptable pet can be checked on Petfinder. Adoption can be made by sending a complete application form to this email: paws4adoption@yahoo.com. Interested adopters can download the application from the Paws 4 Adoption website.

2. Piedmont Animal Rescue

Piedmont Animal Rescue is a house for lost and abandoned animals that are available for adoption. Located at 228 East Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, this animal shelter acts as a bridge for the animals and their future family. Adoptable animals include cats, dogs, rabbits, and guinea pigs.

Pet adoption can be done by filling the adoption application form on their website. An adoption fee might be charged to show the commitment of the adopters and the charge varies for each adoptable pet.

3. Lake Norman Humane

Located at 2106 Charlotte Hwy, Mooresville, this animal shelter is open from Tuesday to Saturday at 12 p.m. Lake Norman Humane commits to reduce animal overpopulation and manage to save 800 animals’ live per year through rescue and adoption.

Lake Norman Humane is available for dogs, cats, and exotic animals adoption. Some of the adoptable exotic animals are birds, rabbits, and guinea pigs. Consultation regarding the adoption process, protocol, and any further questions can be done by email at info@lakenormanhumane.org.

