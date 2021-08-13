$3 Million of Student Support from Central Piedmont Community College

Zachary Nelson/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC – Central Piedmont Community College offers $3 million of scholarships for their students. All students who hold Central Piedmont student ID are eligible to apply for this scholarship.

The scholarship program was established with the idea that everyone deserves a good education and a supportive environment where they don’t have to worry about whether or not they can pay their education bills.

Scholarship registration can be done through the Central Piedmont Community College website and applicants should not apply later than November 30, 2021, for the Spring 2022 semester.

The scholarships are given every semester and everyone—college students, veterans, high school students, adults starting or returning to college—is welcomed to apply. Through this scholarship, Central Piedmont Community College wishes to help relieve students’ financial problems while they continue to achieve their dreams.

Central Piedmont Community College was founded in 1963 with the vision of helping students to chase opportunities and provide exceptional learning experiences for a better and stronger community. This college offers 55 professional pathways that can be selected with over 800 company partnerships.

Central Piedmont Community College offers a flexible schedule with small class sizes. Online and in-person classes are also available for the students. There are nearly 300 for-credit programs of study that students can choose from. Apart from academic classes, the college also has over 70 student clubs and organizations.

The students and graduates of this college are also exceptional. Each year, thousands of graduates are transferred to numerous UNC institutions. They also contribute $1.2 billion every year to the Mecklenburg County economy. The Central Piedmont Community College is also the first college in the nation to have a partnership training program with the notable Cummins and Tesla.

