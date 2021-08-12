6 Bars in Downtown Concord

CONCORD, NC - Downtown Concord has numerous bars you can pick from. Here are 6 bars you can visit in the City.

Lil' Roberts Place

Lil' Robers Place offers you diverse sorts of brews. Pick one of their comfortable theater seats and enjoy the live music as well as the pleasant decorations. Make sure you try their Sloppy Tom, a hotdog with PB&J. They also have a back patio with festoon lighting.

Red Hill Brewing

Red Hill Brewing is a local brewery serving local beer. Depending on the time of your visit, you can enjoy your drink with a trivia, live music, complementary pizza.

Basement Arcade Bar

You will never get bored when you visit Basement Arcade Bar. Here you can play Pac Man, Mortal Combat, Donkey Kong, and pinball games, while sipping a tasty cocktail or a craft beer.

Cabo Winery

Cabo Winery has a long list of wine options that will allow you to choose the most suitable one for your pallate or even order more than one, if you will. You can enjoy their Mistletoe Red that is sold on holidays or on special occasions throughout the year.

Havana Carolina Restaurant & Bar

A Cuban eatery that turns into a Latin-style nighclub after hours. Invite your friends and dance the night away, while drinking a mojito. Be sure to try their Tropical Fridays. You can also take salsa lessons here.

Bottle & Can

Bottle & Can is the latest addition to Downton Concord. The place offers you a wide variety of craft beers. They allow you arrange your own six-pack. Check out the place and have a good time with your friends.

