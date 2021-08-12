Vote for Catawba Riverkeeper to Win a Land Rover Defender

CATAWBA, NC - Catawba Riverkeeper is competing against four other finalists in the Defender Above & Beyond Service Awards presented by Land Rover USA. Cast your vote to help Catawba River Country win the prize. Voting is open through August 23.

Catawba Riverkeeper joins Beaver Island Association, Florida International University Foundation, and others as the finalist in the Environmental category. The winner will be awarded with a Land Rover Defender.

Land Rover launched the Awards on March 9 to honor nonprofit organizations across the country that are making beneficial contributions to their respective community and to help them continue their work. Nonprofits compete by creating a three minutes video that describes their organizations and the work they are doing, what problems they are trying to solve, and how a Land Rover Defender will help them with their work. There are seven caterogories included in the Awards varying from Environmental, Urban Improvements, Coastal & Marine Conservation, and more.

“Over this past year, we have been inspired by the endless acts of service from people who embody the Above and Beyond spirit of Land Rover, and we’re excited to reward these individuals with new customized Defender vehicles so they can continue to help those around them." said President and CEO of Jaguar Land Rover North America, Joe Eberhardt.

Catawba Riverkeeper is a community-based organization that works to advocate and ensure the sustainability of the Catawba-Wateree River Basin's lakes, rivers, and streams. Their team of volunteers are spread along twenty-six counties river basin.

You can vote for Catawba Riverkeeper's and check out their video and the other finalists' on Land Rover's website.

