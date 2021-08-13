Nominate Your Hero for The 12th Annual Teacher of The Week Award

Science in HD/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC- FSIoffice and the Carolina Panthers are now accepting applications for the annual Teacher of the Week award. Be prepare to nominate your favorite teacher to win a $5,000 grand prize.

The 12th annual Teacher of the week award is back in Queen City. Each week, FSIoffice, the city’s office furniture and supplier, will choose the top 10 teachers who will receive a large box of office supplies with a congratulatory letter. The 10 weekly winners will also receive tickets for the Panthers Week game on November 7. From the group of 10 weekly winners, FSIoffice will then choose one Teacher of the Year to be awarded a $5,000 gift card to be used on the online store.

Partnering with the Carolina Panthers, the final selection for Teacher of the Year will be announced at the Carolina Panthers home game against New England that is set to be held on November 7 2021. The winner must be presented at the game to receive the grand prize. The Panthers hopes this even can be an opportunity for students to appreciate teachers’ hard work and dedication, especially in pandemic circumstances.

"The Panthers are proud to again partner with FSIoffice to recognize outstanding teachers in our region,” said the Carolina Panthers Director of Community Relations, Riley Fields.

Charlotteans can now nominate their favorite teacher by accessing www.fsioffice.com/tow. Students must input the nominated teacher's name and school and the reason why the teacher deserves the award. Starting from August 4 through the week of October 13, FSIoffice will choose one winner each week and announce the chosen nominee on Panthers radio during the game or via FSIoffice social media channels.

