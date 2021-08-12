Black Tech Charlotte Kicks off Afrofuturism Festival This Week

Lagos Techie/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC- Black Tech Charlotte kicks off the Afrofuturism festival this week. The startup studio is thrilled to announce the line-up event starting on Aug. 12 through Aug. 14.

Black Tech Charlotte just announced the line-up event for this year's Afrofuturism festival. Charlotteans who are interested in the current market of Black-founded high-technology startups can purchase the tickets by accessing blktechclt.com

The festival will begin on Aug. 12 with the introduction of Afrofuturism, a movement in literature, music, and art featuring futuristic themes incorporated with elements of black history and culture. The black-owned beverage vendors will also share about how Afrofuturism intersects with technology, to be held in DUPP&SWATT, Camp Northend suite 105.

The second day of the festival will focus on classic black cinema series and how Afrofuturism impacts the foods and culture in today’s living. Located on The West Complex 1600 West Trade Street, 28216, participants can enjoy the variety of culinary with several black-owned food trucks while enjoying the short movie viewing.

The main event which is set to be held on Aug.14 will consist of the conference and the after-party. Featuring Ytasha Womack the author of Afrofuturism (The World of Black Sci-fi and Fantasy Culture), the participants will engage in a conference discussing how Afrofuturism can be a solution to the future. After the talk, participants can enjoy an art exhibition by Joanne Rogers and Makers Space curated by Charla Fields.

The festival will then be wrapped up with The Afro After Party on Aug.14 evening at Roy's Kitchen & Patio, 3112 North Davidson Street. Starring The Dynamic DJ Kato, all participants will groove to the beat of various music spectrum from Latin to Soca while networking with each other.

