CharMeck Schools Require all students to wear face covering, any exemption must be requested

CHARLOTTE, NC- Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools require all students and staff to always wear a face covering. Students who have a certain condition in which they can’t wear a face-covering must submit a request for exemption.

Announced on July 30, this policy received support from most of the parents and guardians on social media. On Twitter, parents expressed their gratitude towards CharMeck schools for implementing this policy in an effort to protect children in school.

All students, staff, and visitors must wear a proper face mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19. If a surgical mask is not available, a dual-layered cloth face covering can be used. Face coverings must be worn while traveling on buses or other school vehicles.

If children have certain reasons that prevent them to not wear face-covering, parents or guardians must submit the exemption form to the school administrator. Parents or guardians must explain certain medical, developmental, or behavior reasons with certification by a medical provider.

After submitting the form, the school will then decide if the said children can be exempted from wearing face coverings. However if after getting approval, students who are exempted are identified as close contact with someone who tests positive, the students will be required to quarantine for 14 days. By doing quarantine, students can enter school and must stay home after the 14 days are over.

