Help Your Kids Getting Back to School With These Online Activities

stem.T4L/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC- Summer break is wrapping up soon and it means all children will prepare to get back to school. As parents, help your kids gear up for the new school semester with these online activities specially designed for teens.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library or CM Library offers several online programs, resources, and services for children and teens to fill in their summer vacation. Before summer break is officially over, check out these programs from CMLibrary that can equip your kids with new skills and interests:

1. CMLibrary Teens

If your teens are passionate about reading, provide them with access to CMLibrary Teens on Instagram. This official account designed for younger audience offers regular workshop, talks, and entertainment suitable for teenagers. In addition to engaging in their online activities, surprise them by buying books from CMLibrary Teens Reading Lists.

2. Virtual Volunteering

Give a lesson of giving back to your teens by encouraging them to join virtual volunteering. CMLibrary offers virtual volunteering opportunities that include writing or filming a review and creating content for Instagram account. Participating teens can earn up to 20 hours of community service.

3. College & Career Connection

If your teen is a high schooler, introducing them to College & Career Connection may be the best way to plan their future. To map out their journey, teens can start filling out Road Map to Success available on www.cmlibrary.org/college-career-connections. After filling out these form, experts will provide participants with a step-by-step guide to achieve their dream career.

In addition to filling out the road map form, you can offer a Career Exploration Spotlight podcast series in which Library staff talks with professionals from a variety of careers to give a brief view of teens who are interested in the job.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.