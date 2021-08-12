Top 5 burgers-selling restaurants in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC — Burgers are the one-size-fits-all kind of food that can be served as breakfast, lunch, or evening snacks. The city of Charlotte is packed with burgers-selling restaurants and here are five of them:

1. South 21 Drive In

Located at 3101 Independence Blvd, Charlotte, this retro-style fast-food restaurant offers affordable prices for its burgers. Their Super Boy and Jumbo Cheeseburger menu are served with french fries and a complete toppings combo.

2. Living Kitchen

The Living Kitchen offers a vegan-friendly and gluten-free burger menu with fresh and organic ingredients. Spicy food lovers must try their Fire & Brimstone Burger served with chipotle sunflower seed hummus, tomato, red onion, and guacamole, covered in fire & brimstone sauce. This restaurant is located at 2000 South Blvd. Suite 300, Charlotte.

3. Papi Queso

This Mexican-style food truck restaurant specialized in grilled and melted cheese on its burgers menu. The Pig Mac menu is served with bourbon-soaked onions, pork shoulder, macaroni, and cheese. The truck is parked in Uptown at 1115 N. Brevard St., Charlotte

4. Cowbell Burger & Whiskey Bar

What's a better combination than a heavy-filling burger and a bottle of whiskey? This burger restaurant in Uptown comes up with a variety of burgers and tons of drinks. Located at 201 N Tryon St, Charlotte, the Cowbell's menu and decor are inspired by legends like John Lennon and Elvis Presley.

5. The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar

The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar offers an unusual combination of burgers and sushi. This restaurant's burger specialty is the Jalapeño Popper Show-Stopper Burger with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and fried Jalapeno toppings infused with cream cheese. The Cowfish is located at 4310 Sharon Road, Charlotte.

Visit these five restaurants to satisfy your savory tongue

