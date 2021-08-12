Experiences you can only get in Cabarrus County

CHARLOTTE, NC — Wondering where to go this weekend? Cabarrus County offers experiences and activities you can add to your bucket list. Here are a few of them:

1. Charlotte Motor Speedway

Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts the annual NASCAR Truck Series, NASCAR Cup Series, and NASCAR Xfinity Series races. This superspeedway is packed with events every season from the Shootout short-track series in summer, to the AutoFair car shows in spring and fall. Visitors can bring their cars on the daily tour and experience the history of Charlotte Motor Speedway.

2. The Dale Trail

The Dale Trail was created to commemorate Dale Earnhardt Sr. A, the North Carolina hometown hero. This trail features 15 locations to retell the story of Earnhardt's career, life, and stomping grounds. Visitors can take a few stops to see the Dale Earnhardt Tribute Plaza, Punchy's Diner, and Hendrick Motorsports.

3. Reed Gold Mine

Reed Gold Mine's story began when Conrad Reed accidentally found a gold nugget in Little Meadow Creek. His father unknowingly sold it for $3.50 and shortly after was the beginning of the nation's first gold rush. Today, this mine opens its tunnels to the public and offers guided tours and gold panning activities for guests.

4. Southern Grace Distilleries at Mt. Pleasant Prison

Southern Grace Distilleries was created by a group of friends that decided to put together their love for liquor and determination to create American distilled spirits. Visitors will be entertained by its unusual location and the award-winning liquor produced there.

Invite your friends or families to visit these four places in Cabarrus. For more information, click here.

