What to expect when visiting the Historic Rosedale House

CHARLOTTE, NC — Historic Rosedale is an 1815 building that remains uninfluenced by its urban surroundings and has recorded the history of Charlotte City ever since. Located at 3427 N Tryon St, Charlotte, this house attracts locals and out-of-town visitors alike.

This two-hundred-year-old house was built by Archibald Frew and originally had an area of 911 acres, far from its current area of only 8.9 acres. The house has a federal-style frame dwelling with French-style wallpaper and a carved fireplace.

There are 15 rooms in this house that captured life during the antebellum era. Historical evidence was left by the three families that lived here for five generations namely the Frews, Caldwells, and Davidsons.

While the house is the main history teller, the garden also plays an important part by providing green spaces filled with butterflies, birds, and beehives with native plants and old trees to create a healthy ecosystem.

The red mulberry tree in the garden tells the story of the failed “great silkworm experiment” in 1839. This garden is home to big-sized and rare trees such as the Chinese Parasol Tree, the Green Ash tree, the Sassafras tree, the Swamp Chestnut Oak, the Osage Orange Trees, and the Oriental Arborvitae.

Experience Historic Rosedale with a guided tour every Friday at 1 p.m and the last Saturday of the month at 1 p.m. Meanwhile, the Rosedale Grounds and Garden are open from Tuesday to Friday from 10.30 p.m to 2.00 p.m. All tours will be guided by an experienced guide.

For more information on the stories of Rosedale House, visit this link.

