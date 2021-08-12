Charlotte top five upcoming concerts this August

CHARLOTTE, NC — Are you a music enthusiast? The city of Charlotte is packed with concerts this month on August 20, 21, and 27. Get ready to reserves your seat at these five upcoming shows:

1. Rick Ross

Arriving straight from Hollywood, this hip-hop artist was debuted in 2006 with his single "Hustlin," and has released ten albums ever since. Ross pioneered the Maybach Music Group and has produced several known records that provide rich and lush sound views. Ross will perform at The Fillmore on August 20.

2. Legends Never Die Tour

Percy Miller or best known as Master P and No Limit Records will showcase their hip-hop music style at the Bojangles Coliseum stage on August 21. P will bring his No Limit team including the Grammy-winning trio Three 6 Mafia, along with Mystikal, and Silkk the Shocker.

3. Alanis Morissette, Garbage, Liz Phair

Morissette dominates the 1995 music industry with her album “Jagged Little Pill.” She sold more than 33 million album copies and was just released her ninth album in 2020 titled “Such Pretty Forks in the Road.” Along with Garbage and Liz Phair, she will perform at PNC Music Pavilion on August 21.

4. Andrés Cepeda and Fonseca: Compadres Tour

The Spanish singers, Andrés Cepeda and Fonseca, will perform their Latin pop and rock music at the Ovens Auditorium on August 27. Cepeda and Fonseca are both solo singers but known as good friends on and off stage.

5. My Morning Jacket

This five-member band was first pioneered by the lead singer and guitarist, Jim James in 1998. In 2010, they released the “Evil Urges” and “Circitual” studio albums that played an important role in their later music career. Morning Jacket will come to town on August 27 at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Make the most of the last days of summer by attending these concerts. Reserves your seat here.

