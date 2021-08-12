Mint Museum Randolph on the native American art

CHARLOTTE, NC — Mint Museum Randolph presents two ongoing exhibitions dedicated to the arts of Native American people and explores their cultural diversity from two viewpoints.

The first exhibition explores the art of ancient Americas from forty major ancient societies. The artworks are seen as a representation of the society that created them including their daily lives, practices, politics, and spiritual beliefs. Meanwhile, the native American art exhibition is focusing on more modern and contemporary artworks. The two galleries create a dynamic view of native American people and culture.

The ancient New World collection showcases more than 2,500 artworks of ancient Americas dating back to 2800 BCE through 1500 CE. The majority of this collection was donated by Dr. and Mrs. Francis Robicsek from ancient Mesoamerica, Central America, and Andean South America.

The artworks were made by ancient artists of the Americas and created from earthenware, jadeite, gold, silver, shell, and other stones. These hand-made relics is a rare historical heritage from the lost civilization of ancient Americas

The Native American art collection showcases nineteenth-century artworks from United States, Canada, Mexico, and Guatemala. Most of these collections were donated by Gretchen and Nelson Grice in the late 1980s.

This exhibition features the Maya textile collection from Mexico and Guatemala, the performance masks from Mexico, the basket collection from California, the ceramics from New Mexico and Arizona, and many more.

The Mint Museum was North Carolina's first art museum established in 1936. Through its exhibitions, Mint Museum commits to inspires lives with a meaningful relationship with art and design. Click here to explore other ongoing exhibitions of Mint Museum.

