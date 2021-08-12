Catawba College Receives White Coat Funding for 2021-2022

CATAWBA CITY, NC — Catawba College's School of Health and Sciences was selected to be the recipient of the White Coat Ceremony that will fund the upcoming 2021-2022 academic year in the nursing program.

The Arnold P. Gold Foundation and the American Association of College of Nursing (AACN) are partnering to give awards for freshmen nursing students in the 2021-2022 academic year. They announced that Catawba College and 49 other schools of Nursing Nationwide will receive these fundings. This program aiming to give knowledge on how nurses taking part in the medical field.

Since 2013, both the AACN and The Gold Foundations have partnered to implement the program and the nursing passage. It caused a positive ripple effect where 410 Schools of Nursing in 50 States including the District of Columbia received fundings to support their nursing programs.

“The compassionate connection that nurses forge with their patients is the foundation of humanistic healthcare – care that all people deserve. We are delighted to join with AACN to support 50 schools of nursing in establishing this humanistic ritual and emphasizing the importance of the human connection in their future care,” said the President and CEO of the Gold Foundation, Dr. Richard I. Levin, in an official announcement in the Catawba College's website on August 2.

The AACN felt grateful for the amount of compassion poured into creating and ensuring quality healthcare, both by The Gold Foundation and healthcare workers everywhere. The Oath Ceremony was the perfect moment to announce the awards and to remind the nurse how important their roles are in saving humanity in the medical field. It also holds special meanings to the students, since they will transition from students to medical officers.

