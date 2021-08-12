Central Piedmont Community College selects representative to join the national fellowship program

Annie Spratt/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC - Dr. Tracie Clark, the Strategy and Organization Excellence Vice President at Central Piedmont Community College, or CPCC, has been selected to join the leadership program from The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program. Clark became one among 40 leaders that will enroll 2021-2022 class of the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship Program.

“I am excited and proud that Dr. Tracie Clark will be a 2021-22 Aspen Rising Presidents Fellow,” said Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer, President of Central Piedmont Community College, on the CPCC official website on August 4.

The Aspen Rising Presidents Fellows program will begin in November 2021 and will last for 10 months. This program is also a collaboration with the Standford Educational Leadership Initiative. Fellow doctors will receive mentorship from current and former community college presidents who have proven to have exceptional outcomes for students. By doing this, the fellows will learn strategies on how to improve student outcomes, create internal change, and strong partnerships.

Clark herself has worked in Central Piedmont, especially in leadership roles, for over 21 years. Clark has been involved as a leader in several programs or organizations such as communications faculty member, chair of the Student Success Leadership team, and currently as a Vice President of Strategy and Organization Excellent in CPCC.

The Aspen Rising Program aims to prepare the possible challenges in the future and prepare students in the medical field. The program encourages equal opportunity for both men and women from all different backgrounds. This year quota is available for 67% women and 70% of colored people and representatives from various local institutions. By completing this program, fellows are expected to serve more than 900,000 students collectively at a nationwide level.

