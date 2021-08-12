Start Your Day With These 3 Breakfast Cafés in Charlotte

Brooke Lark/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC — They say that “breakfast is the most important meal of the day,” and that statement rings true to many people. As many people start their day-to-day activities from the early hours of the morning, breakfast is essential to fuel your energy to last until lunch. If you’re in a hurry and didn’t have the time to make a hearty meal, here are three breakfast cafes that can help replenish that morning energy.

1. Amlie’s French Bakery & Café

Amélie’s is no doubt a staple in a Charlotte citizen’s life. Spread throughout three locations – North Davidson, Uptown, and Montford – Amélie’s serve the best breakfast sandwiches and quiche you can find in the state. From tarts to muffins and cakes, this French bakery is dedicated to making the most authentic French treats for you to enjoy.

2. Common Market

When you visit Common Market, the number one must try is the Later Hater, their specialty breakfast sandwich with egg, proteins or vegetables, pimento cheese, and your choice of bread. They have three locations you can go to in Plaza Midwood, South End, and Oakwold. Don’t forget to try out their special selection of coffee to go with a hearty breakfast.

3. Earl’s Grocery

Located at 1609 Elizabeth Ave, this gourmet grocer also offers the best made-to-order salads and sandwiches for you to enjoy in the morning. Enjoy a refreshing bottle of orange juice or some calming tea to complete your meal. And because Earl’s is a grocery store, you can even shop for your daily needs. They also offer weekly meal specials that you can bring home and re-heat when you’re hungry.

