Summer Staycation Ideas in Mecklenburg County

Duy Hoang/unsplash

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC- Going for a holiday trip is one thing that can’t be missed in summer vacation. However, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, going out-of-country for adventure may be difficult, so instead opt for these staycation ideas that you can do in Mecklenburg County.

If you wish to cross off some exotic beaches on your bucket list this summer, you may want to forget about it. Alternatively, you can make a whole new list with these three staycation ideas in Mecklenburg County:

1. Enjoy the Greeneries

What’s better than spending your summer day under a tree with a shade that will protect you from rays of sun? The good thing is Mecklenburg County has a lot of parks option. Pack your picnic bag and go straight to Freedom Park, Hornets Nest Park, and other nature sites that you can choose based on your location. Enjoy the greens by walking, running, biking, or even hiking.

2. Camp Time

For the more adventurous individual, you can also plan your camping trip this summer. Experience the urban escape in McDowell Nature Preserve that offers 1.116 acres of greens and serenity. You can choose from several camp activities such as hiking trails, picnics, fishing, and more. The McDowell Campground has 56 campsites with complete facilities. Reservation of campsites must be made 48 hours in advance.

3. Give Back

Why not spend this summer giving back to society? Mecklenburg County opens several volunteer opportunities. If you care about nature, you can sign yourself up to be Mecklenburg County’s Park and Recreation Volunteer. You can also offer yourself as extra workers to make creeks and streets clean by joining the Charlotte Mecklenburg Storm Water Service team.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.