Charlotte, NC

City of Charlotte Received $1.2 Million Donation for Alternatives to Violence Program

The Hornet's Nest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j0rDY_0bP69yhi00
Salman Hossain Saif/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC- City of Charlotte just received $1.2 million donation from the Wells Fargo Foundation and GreenLight Fund. This donation will be used for Alternatives to Violence (ATV) program.

The city just revealed its acceptance of $1 million donation from Wells Fargo Foundation and $200.000 donation from the GreenLight Fund. The donation will be used to fund ATV program for the next three years.

“Wells Fargo is committed to supporting efforts and organizations like Alternatives to Violence that lift marginalized communities and communities of color, and that restore justice and advance racial equity” said the head of Regional Banking for Wells Fargo, Michael Lee.

Lee explained that this donation is part of $10 million grant commitment by Wells Fargo in order to promote violence prevention in community. The larger part of the grant will be used to support nonpartisan research and kick start pilot project that has potential to enhance school safety.

The ATV program is part of SAFE Charlotte initiative that includes violence prevention, hospital-based violence intervention, pathways to employment and affordable housing. The program will outreach residents who are at highest risk of becoming a victim of violent crime or at risk for perpetrating violence. ATV will also educate residents in the costs of violence and offering social service such as job training and drug treatment.

The program will be launched on Saturday, August 14 with a community festival titled QC Fest. The QC Fest invites all Charlotteans to learn more about ATV program in the Beatties Ford Area. Food tenants and series of entertainment will be provided to attract public attention. The festival is free and open to all residents.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_f45f0bae14110528b01d5c568d53a952.blob

Source for Charlotte local news and its surrounding areas.

Charlotte, NC
262 followers
Loading

More from The Hornet's Nest

Gaston County, NC

Eating Out in Gaston County

GASTON, NC - Gaston County offers you a lot of options when it comes to eating out. Whatever food you might be craving for, these restaurants will fulfill your appetite. This restaurant is famous with their pitas and a wide variety of beers they source mostly from local breweries. They also serve burgers, sandwiches. Don't miss out on their daily specials, you can look them up on their facebook or instagram page. Pita Wheel first opened seven years ago as a Food Truck, and has since established two restaurants located in Dallas and Gastonia.Read full story
Kannapolis, NC

Family Field Day in Kannapolis is cancelled until Spring 2022

KANNAPOLIS, NC - This year's Family Field Day will be held in the spring of 2022, according to the city of Kannapolis. Saturday, August 21st, had been set aside as the date for the celebration. The event has been cancelled due to an increase in the number of persons, especially children, who are infected with COVID in the area.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Capture the Beauty of Charlotte's Skyline in These 3 Spots.

CHARLOTTE, NC- August 19 is celebrated as World Photography Day. If you want to make artwork dedicated to Mother Nature, opt for these skylines view of Charlotte. Each building in Charlotte is distinctive with its own characteristic that makes the skyline of Charlotte can look astonishingly beautiful in the right hands of a skilled photographer. To celebrate the upcoming world photography day, capture the beauty of the city with your camera by photo-hunting in these 3 Charlotte skyline spots:Read full story
Charlotte, NC

The First Fully Painted Animated Film of Van Gogh

CHARLOTTE, NC- Blumenthal Performing Arts is showing a short film depicting the story of painter Vincent van Gogh titled “Loving Vincent”. The first fully painted short movie will be showcased on Camp North End- Raceway Building.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

5 Asian Restaurants in Charlotte, NC

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte has a collection of restaurants that serve Asian cuisines that will give you authentic Asian flavors. Here are 5 Asian restaurants you can visit in Charlotte.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

The City of Charlotte is Now Accepting Applicants for Job Training Program

CHARLOTTE, NC - The City of Charlotte is currently accepting applications for its Career & Training Academy program's second cohort of participants, which will begin in September.Read full story

Sipping wine at Albemarle vineyards

ALBEMARLE, NC – Even though Albemarle is a small town, there are still fun activities that you can do when you visit the town. One of them is sipping good quality wine at some vineyards and wineries. Here are the three vineyards and wineries that you can visit when you are in town:Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Going around the Queen City with the electric bike

CHARLOTTE, NC – Launched in 2012, Charlotte Joy Rides is a bike share service that allows us to go around the city with electric bikes. They started with 200 bikes and 20 stations and now have been growing to 343 bikes and 34 stations.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Say "I do" at these outdoor wedding venues around Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC – Outdoor wedding can be as elegant and romantic as an indoor wedding. The atmosphere of the natural and open-air gives a unique vibe for the celebration of the sacred event. If you’re looking for outdoor wedding venues, here are some garden wedding venue recommendations around Charlotte:Read full story
Mcadenville, NC

Try the Slow Flow Kayak at South Fork River

McAdenville, NC - Downtown McAdenville has a slow flow kayaking attraction along the South Fork of Catawba River. The gentle current is fit for people with little kayaking experience.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Five Recommended Trails for You to Bike or Run in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte is frequently connected with Uptown and its towering skyline rather than the 307 square miles that make up the city. Exploring Charlotte by foot or bike is a great option. Trails, greenways, and preserves abound in Charlotte and its neighbouring areas.Read full story

North Carolina Reaches Ten Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Supplied

CHARLOTTE - NC, The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced today that more than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads.Read full story
3 comments
Charlotte, NC

Sharpening Your Photography Skills With These Classes and Workshop in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC- August 19 is celebrated as World Photography Day. For Charlotteans who are always passionate about the art of capturing moments, sharpen your skill with these photography classes in the city.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Famous Saxophone Branford Marsalis comes to UNC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC - Come to see the famous saxophonist Branford Marsalis on the UNC Charlotte campus. The College of Arts and Architecture is happy to announce that he will come on Monday, August 30.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Mark Your Calendar This Saturday for Nebel's Alley Night Market

CHARLOTTE, NC- Something different and bright will pop up in South End, Charlotte this Saturday. Mark your calendar for Nebel’s Alley Night Market featuring local artists and musicians.Read full story
Waxhaw, NC

Tips for Student Athletes to Prevent Injuries

WAXHAW, NC - Students will soon return to their schools. Some will also start practicing with the sport teams they are involved in. Primary care sports medicine physician at Novant Health Waxhaw Family & Sports Medicine, Adam Culver provided some tips for student athletes to prevent injuries after spending a great amount of time being less active due to the pandemic.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Ways to Get Your Kids to Keep Their Masks On

CHARLOTTE, NC - As the first day of school for kids is drawing near, parents and caregivers are looking for ways to better explain their kids the importance of wearing masks and following the other health and safety protocols. This can be difficult, especially for those who are handling kids with special needs who might be having sensory issues.Read full story
2 comments
Yadkinville, NC

Come to Budbreak Wine & Craft Beer Festival in Yadkin Valley on August 28

YADKINVILLE, NC - The yearly Budbreak Wine and Craft Beer Festival will present a sampling of North Carolina's top wineries and breweries in the historic Mount Airy district on Saturday, August 28th.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Mecklenburg County Policy Recommends Mask Mandate in Indoor Settings

CHARLOTTE, NC- Mecklenburg County Policy recommends all residents to wear masks in indoor public settings. Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles supports the county’s approach to create a county-wide mask mandate.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy