City of Charlotte Received $1.2 Million Donation for Alternatives to Violence Program

CHARLOTTE, NC- City of Charlotte just received $1.2 million donation from the Wells Fargo Foundation and GreenLight Fund. This donation will be used for Alternatives to Violence (ATV) program.

The city just revealed its acceptance of $1 million donation from Wells Fargo Foundation and $200.000 donation from the GreenLight Fund. The donation will be used to fund ATV program for the next three years.

“Wells Fargo is committed to supporting efforts and organizations like Alternatives to Violence that lift marginalized communities and communities of color, and that restore justice and advance racial equity” said the head of Regional Banking for Wells Fargo, Michael Lee.

Lee explained that this donation is part of $10 million grant commitment by Wells Fargo in order to promote violence prevention in community. The larger part of the grant will be used to support nonpartisan research and kick start pilot project that has potential to enhance school safety.

The ATV program is part of SAFE Charlotte initiative that includes violence prevention, hospital-based violence intervention, pathways to employment and affordable housing. The program will outreach residents who are at highest risk of becoming a victim of violent crime or at risk for perpetrating violence. ATV will also educate residents in the costs of violence and offering social service such as job training and drug treatment.

The program will be launched on Saturday, August 14 with a community festival titled QC Fest. The QC Fest invites all Charlotteans to learn more about ATV program in the Beatties Ford Area. Food tenants and series of entertainment will be provided to attract public attention. The festival is free and open to all residents.

