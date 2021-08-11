Firefighters in Kannapolis were Awarded for Their Hard Work

KANNAPOLIS, NC - Kannapolis Fire Department members were honoured at an awards ceremony recently. The awards were granted to the people who put in extra effort in their job tasks and during emergency occurrences.

As long as these individuals provide excellent service to our community members, it is an honour for the administration to recognize them. It is considerably more notable that most of these people were nominated by colleagues and supervisors.

Chief Winecoff was thankful for the picture of his staff's day-to-day activities, saying, "It is just a little part of what our employees do daily, and I am extremely proud of them."

There are many awardees in this firefighter award. They are Firefighter Red Heart Award, Chief’s Meritorious Citation, Distinguished Service Award, Chief’s Meritorious Award and more.

Here is one of the awardees:

Chief’s Meritorious Award: Lee Goodman, Rebekah Smith, Maria Bostian and Ana Contreras. They went beyond and above the expectations of their responsibilities to aid the personnel and the community during the COVID pandemic by doing considerable administrative, instructional, and departmental outreach on behalf of the fire department's mission.

Chief’s Meritorious Citation: Jon Jenkins, Jerry Morgan, Daniel Jenkins, Jonathan Corriher, Travis Rector, Shane Pethel, and Tyler Karriker. They successfully rescued a drowning victim whom they saved from a pool with calm and organized efforts.

Distinguished Service Award: Awarded to Captain Randy Carter when he was off-duty for his noble efforts. When he helped a homeowner displaced by a house fire, he provided the homeowner with clothing and necessities. Also, when he helped an autistic child in need of treatment due to the child's injuries, he was kind. Even in cases where Carter had done an exceptional job in performing his duties, he went above and above.

