Kannapolis, NC

Take Your Family to Family Field Day in Kannapolis City

The Hornet's Nest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ircvo_0bOhvM3Y00

KANNAPOLIS, NC - It is time to get out and try something new when the weather gets warmer. Mark your calendar on August 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and have fun at Family Field Day in the City of Kannapolis. It will take place at the NC Research Campus Horseshoe, located at 401 Laureate Way.

Bring your family to join the Parks and Recreation Department, Fire Department, and Kannapolis Police Department for a day of fun before everyone returns to school. This program is open to the public and is free to attend.

Usually, family field day is held in the summer or springtime where anyone at any age can have so much fun by playing games, meet other families, and eat plenty of food. You need to do physical activity, especially when you are barely exercising.

You will get so much fun when you can exercise also have fun with your family. There will be kickball games, relay races, and a water finale on Kannapolis Family Field Day.

The event's schedule includes:

10:30 a.m. Kickball Games

12:00 p.m. Tug-of-War Games

1:00 p.m. Relay Races

1:45 p.m. Water Finale

There will be snow cones, free school supplies, drinks, and hot dogs during the event distributed for people who come. At various points in the day, there will be multiple other games and activities suitable for families.

Adults, children, and even toddlers are all available to join. Please wear a bathing suit or other wet-able clothing. Bring your towels and chairs, because seating is limited.

If you have any questions, please call Kannapolis Parks and Recreation at 704-920-4343.

[[

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_f45f0bae14110528b01d5c568d53a952.blob

Source for Charlotte local news and its surrounding areas.

Charlotte, NC
262 followers
Loading

More from The Hornet's Nest

Gaston County, NC

Eating Out in Gaston County

GASTON, NC - Gaston County offers you a lot of options when it comes to eating out. Whatever food you might be craving for, these restaurants will fulfill your appetite. This restaurant is famous with their pitas and a wide variety of beers they source mostly from local breweries. They also serve burgers, sandwiches. Don't miss out on their daily specials, you can look them up on their facebook or instagram page. Pita Wheel first opened seven years ago as a Food Truck, and has since established two restaurants located in Dallas and Gastonia.Read full story
Kannapolis, NC

Family Field Day in Kannapolis is cancelled until Spring 2022

KANNAPOLIS, NC - This year's Family Field Day will be held in the spring of 2022, according to the city of Kannapolis. Saturday, August 21st, had been set aside as the date for the celebration. The event has been cancelled due to an increase in the number of persons, especially children, who are infected with COVID in the area.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Capture the Beauty of Charlotte's Skyline in These 3 Spots.

CHARLOTTE, NC- August 19 is celebrated as World Photography Day. If you want to make artwork dedicated to Mother Nature, opt for these skylines view of Charlotte. Each building in Charlotte is distinctive with its own characteristic that makes the skyline of Charlotte can look astonishingly beautiful in the right hands of a skilled photographer. To celebrate the upcoming world photography day, capture the beauty of the city with your camera by photo-hunting in these 3 Charlotte skyline spots:Read full story
Charlotte, NC

The First Fully Painted Animated Film of Van Gogh

CHARLOTTE, NC- Blumenthal Performing Arts is showing a short film depicting the story of painter Vincent van Gogh titled “Loving Vincent”. The first fully painted short movie will be showcased on Camp North End- Raceway Building.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

5 Asian Restaurants in Charlotte, NC

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte has a collection of restaurants that serve Asian cuisines that will give you authentic Asian flavors. Here are 5 Asian restaurants you can visit in Charlotte.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

The City of Charlotte is Now Accepting Applicants for Job Training Program

CHARLOTTE, NC - The City of Charlotte is currently accepting applications for its Career & Training Academy program's second cohort of participants, which will begin in September.Read full story
Albemarle, NC

Sipping wine at Albemarle vineyards

ALBEMARLE, NC – Even though Albemarle is a small town, there are still fun activities that you can do when you visit the town. One of them is sipping good quality wine at some vineyards and wineries. Here are the three vineyards and wineries that you can visit when you are in town:Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Going around the Queen City with the electric bike

CHARLOTTE, NC – Launched in 2012, Charlotte Joy Rides is a bike share service that allows us to go around the city with electric bikes. They started with 200 bikes and 20 stations and now have been growing to 343 bikes and 34 stations.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Say "I do" at these outdoor wedding venues around Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC – Outdoor wedding can be as elegant and romantic as an indoor wedding. The atmosphere of the natural and open-air gives a unique vibe for the celebration of the sacred event. If you’re looking for outdoor wedding venues, here are some garden wedding venue recommendations around Charlotte:Read full story
Mcadenville, NC

Try the Slow Flow Kayak at South Fork River

McAdenville, NC - Downtown McAdenville has a slow flow kayaking attraction along the South Fork of Catawba River. The gentle current is fit for people with little kayaking experience.Read full story

North Carolina Reaches Ten Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Supplied

CHARLOTTE - NC, The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced today that more than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads.Read full story
3 comments
Charlotte, NC

Five Recommended Trails for You to Bike or Run in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte is frequently connected with Uptown and its towering skyline rather than the 307 square miles that make up the city. Exploring Charlotte by foot or bike is a great option. Trails, greenways, and preserves abound in Charlotte and its neighbouring areas.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Sharpening Your Photography Skills With These Classes and Workshop in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC- August 19 is celebrated as World Photography Day. For Charlotteans who are always passionate about the art of capturing moments, sharpen your skill with these photography classes in the city.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Famous Saxophone Branford Marsalis comes to UNC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC - Come to see the famous saxophonist Branford Marsalis on the UNC Charlotte campus. The College of Arts and Architecture is happy to announce that he will come on Monday, August 30.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Mark Your Calendar This Saturday for Nebel's Alley Night Market

CHARLOTTE, NC- Something different and bright will pop up in South End, Charlotte this Saturday. Mark your calendar for Nebel’s Alley Night Market featuring local artists and musicians.Read full story
Waxhaw, NC

Tips for Student Athletes to Prevent Injuries

WAXHAW, NC - Students will soon return to their schools. Some will also start practicing with the sport teams they are involved in. Primary care sports medicine physician at Novant Health Waxhaw Family & Sports Medicine, Adam Culver provided some tips for student athletes to prevent injuries after spending a great amount of time being less active due to the pandemic.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Ways to Get Your Kids to Keep Their Masks On

CHARLOTTE, NC - As the first day of school for kids is drawing near, parents and caregivers are looking for ways to better explain their kids the importance of wearing masks and following the other health and safety protocols. This can be difficult, especially for those who are handling kids with special needs who might be having sensory issues.Read full story
2 comments
Yadkinville, NC

Come to Budbreak Wine & Craft Beer Festival in Yadkin Valley on August 28

YADKINVILLE, NC - The yearly Budbreak Wine and Craft Beer Festival will present a sampling of North Carolina's top wineries and breweries in the historic Mount Airy district on Saturday, August 28th.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Mecklenburg County Policy Recommends Mask Mandate in Indoor Settings

CHARLOTTE, NC- Mecklenburg County Policy recommends all residents to wear masks in indoor public settings. Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles supports the county’s approach to create a county-wide mask mandate.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy