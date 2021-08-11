Take Your Family to Family Field Day in Kannapolis City

KANNAPOLIS, NC - It is time to get out and try something new when the weather gets warmer. Mark your calendar on August 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and have fun at Family Field Day in the City of Kannapolis. It will take place at the NC Research Campus Horseshoe, located at 401 Laureate Way.

Bring your family to join the Parks and Recreation Department, Fire Department, and Kannapolis Police Department for a day of fun before everyone returns to school. This program is open to the public and is free to attend.

Usually, family field day is held in the summer or springtime where anyone at any age can have so much fun by playing games, meet other families, and eat plenty of food. You need to do physical activity, especially when you are barely exercising.

You will get so much fun when you can exercise also have fun with your family. There will be kickball games, relay races, and a water finale on Kannapolis Family Field Day.

The event's schedule includes:

10:30 a.m. Kickball Games

12:00 p.m. Tug-of-War Games

1:00 p.m. Relay Races

1:45 p.m. Water Finale

There will be snow cones, free school supplies, drinks, and hot dogs during the event distributed for people who come. At various points in the day, there will be multiple other games and activities suitable for families.

Adults, children, and even toddlers are all available to join. Please wear a bathing suit or other wet-able clothing. Bring your towels and chairs, because seating is limited.

If you have any questions, please call Kannapolis Parks and Recreation at 704-920-4343.

