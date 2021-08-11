The Court of Appeals Adjusts Rules for Oral Arguments in August

CHARLOTTE, NC - The North Carolina Court of Appeals will adjust its rules for in-person oral arguments due to the data increase of COVID-19 cases showed recently. There will be only attorneys and parties who are directly involved in the cases permitted to enter the building.

Chief Justice Paul Newby already announced an Emergency Directive cancelling the remaining COVID-19 pandemic-related emergency directives, which had been in place since March 2020. It was opening the path for the Court of Appeals to renew their regular operations.

According to the Temporary Courtroom Use Guidelines, specific safety measures have been organized, including testing for COVID-19 or immunization and restricting the number of participants. As of June 15, 2021, such guidelines was no longer apply.

The new rule is held between August 9 and August 23, which will be during those two weeks. There will be very limited attendance at the court sessions scheduled in the in-person oral arguments, but the performances in the court will proceed as scheduled.

Chief Judge Donna Stroud expressed regret that the public is barred from attending these court sessions. "We regret that we must restrict public attendance to these court sessions, but restricting attendance will provide the parties to the cases and the judges with the benefit of in-person arguments while also helping to protect everyone's health," she said.

“The Court will proceed to observe the COVID-19 situation daily and, based on developments, will determine whether any attendance restrictions or other restrictions are required for future court sessions in September and beyond.”

All arguments will be accessible via live stream to safely provide the public with full access to the meetings. When the argument begins, a live stream of the proceedings will be broadcast, and it will be accessible for displaying at http://govu.us/NC-CoA-Oral-Arguments.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.