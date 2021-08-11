Charlotte, NC

HOPE Program helps tenants impacted by COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, NC - N.C. Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions Program or HOPE helps low-income tenants in 88 counties affected by COVID-19. HOPE also has allocated above $328 million to North Carolina households, with $245 million then paid to utility companies and landlords.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a new household eviction moratorium that will preserve most North Carolina tenants from eviction. The ban applies to counties in the US with high levels of social transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The CDC found that evicting tenants for non-payment could harm public health measures to slow virus spread. The order preserves most North Carolina tenants with some significant exceptions.

Hertford, Bertie, Warren, and Hyde are the only four North Carolina counties that do not match the eviction moratorium criteria. These and other counties' statuses may change depending on COVID-19 transmission levels.

Tenants in the state who fit the rules may give a claim form to their landlord and avoid eviction. Further resources are available online at the HUD Rental Housing Counseling and Eviction Prevention Program and NC 211.

www.HOPE.NC.gov has features about the HOPE Program, including an online application, eligibility requirements, and advantages. Those who are unable to enter the website can call 888-9ASK-HOPE (888-927-5467) for support. The HOPE Call Center is available from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Callers can speak English or Spanish with a representative.

Tenants who have difficulty paying rent due to the pandemic are also qualified for the HOPE Program. Landlords can submit tenant information by calling 888-9ASK-HOPE (888-927-5467) or the HOPE Program website. Then, they can contact the tenant to help with the application.

