Devour in This Specialty Burger in Charlotte Burger Week

Ilya Mashkov/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC- Gather around, all burger lovers! Charlotte Burger Week is happening right now with more than 20 restaurants offering special prices for all kind of burgers in town.

Charlotte Burger Week is finally back in Queen City. The event is now running ten days long from Aug. 6 to Aug. 15. Presented by Elevated Lifestyle, this year burger week is partnered with 21 restaurants in Charlotte from Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar to Blacow.

In the 6th annual event, CLT Burger Week encourages Charlotteans to make their burger passport by accessing cltburgerweek.com. This passport can be used to document your food journey to enter the photo contest and increase your chance to win the Ultimate Grill Giveaway or $25 Gift card. While you create your passport, check out these burger specials that must not be missed.

1. James & The Peach Burger

Mark your summer with this sweet and tangy special burger. Make your way to Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar on 15105 John J. Delaney Dr. #A to taste their 7 ounce Angus patty topped with local goat cheese and peach relish.

2. Blacow Burger

If you wish to try new taste, opt for Blacow Burger that serves wagyu (Japanese black cow beef) topped with lettuce, teriyaki glaze, nori furikake or seaweed seasoning and tempura avocado. Don’t need to fly to Japan as you can taste this delight on 1515 S Tryon St.

3. Jalapeño Burger

For spicy lovers, you can challenge your tolerance to French Quarter Tavern on 321 S Church St to try their famous jalapeño burger. Cut your 6 ounce ground beef patty with pepper jack cheese and jalapeños and get ready to enjoy the heat.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.