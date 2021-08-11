Charlotte's J. Murrey Atkins Library receives over $40,000 in federal grant to expand internet access

CHARLOTTE, NC — The J. Murrey Atkins Library has been awarded a $49,414 grant to help establish an interinstitutional mobile hotspot lending program with seven other state university libraries.

These grants will provide each partner library with cover service fees for 12 months, 75 Verizon mobile hotspot devices, and loan these devices to students, faculty, and staff in North Carolina scattered throughout the state.

All university libraries involved are at the NC university system's flagship campus. They are the University of North Carolina at Charlotte as the leading of the partnership, Winston-Salem State University, Appalachian State University, UNC Asheville, Elizabeth City State University, UNC Pembroke, and East Carolina University.

Atkins Library's assessment director, Dr. Rebecca Croxton, said. "While the physical campus provides internet connectivity, many people in UNC Charlotte and across the state cannot manage to live or work on-campus."

She said the grant would enable Atkins Library and other UNC system schools over the state to purchase and loan a pool of mobile hotspots that will support many students, especially those who lack internet access.

Anyone who does not have stable internet access at home but needs it to attend classes, fulfil work obligations, or complete coursework can borrow these devices from the partner libraries. The project partners will meet quarterly to assess the number of devices held by each library.

The Library Services and Technology Act funds this initiative. The North Carolina State Library administers the LSTA grant program, supporting equity, quality, and community commitment library initiatives. These government grants help libraries provide current and relevant services. Visit www.imls.gov for further information.

