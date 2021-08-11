The Use of Masks Indoors for Kannapolis City Schools

KANNAPOLIS, NC - On Monday, August 9, 2021, the Kannapolis City Board of Education decided to enforce the use of masks indoors. It was decided based on the shift of COVID statistics in the community and quarantine recommendations.

This is mandatory for all students, visitors, and also staff starting on August 10, 2021. Implementing this new guideline can decrease the number of student and staff quarantines, allowing them to remain in the classroom and actively participate in after-school and extracurriculars.

More students will be able to study face-to-face for more extended periods if each school can combine the government policy and additional mitigation strategies, such as excellent air quality in each school, social distancing, and reducing the significant assemblies and gatherings.

Wearing a face mask and maintaining a safe physical distance should be retained until students have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. It is a must to wear a face mask at large public gatherings or when you cannot avoid being physically close to others.

Most people should use face masks that have multiple layers of fabric. Make sure your child's face is given masks with proper sizes to ensure better protection.

The requirement will also be evaluated on a regular basis, and the Board of Education will make adjustments as necessary in response to recommendations from the local and state health organizations. The KCS district leadership will remain to follow federal and state instructions, maintain contact with our local health agencies, and communicate any relevant updates as soon as they become available.

For parents, it is better to stay informed about your children's school, especially about back-to-school activities shared by their schools.

