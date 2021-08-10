Duke Energy Achieved Renewable Energy Milestone

Charlotte, NC

CHARLOTTE, NC — Charlotte-based energy company Duke Energy achieved a notable 10,000-megawatt, renewable energy milestone with its newly-operating Pflugerville Solar facility. The milestone serves as a sign of progress towards a net-zero future.

Duke Energy owns, operates, and purchases 10,000 MW of solar and wind energy from its regulated and nonregulated businesses which can provide energy to approximately 2.4 million homes and businesses

The 144-MW Pflugerville Solar project is the fifth utility scale solar facility that Duke Energy built in the state. Its sixth solar facility, Pisgah Ridge Solar project, in Navarro County began construction earlier this year and projected to be completed and reach commercial operation by the end of 2022.

Under a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), the renewable energy from the solar project will be sold to Austin Energy.

"Renewables are playing a major role as we make strong progress toward our ambitious climate goals of at least 50% carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero by 2050" said Duke Energy's executive vice president and chief strategy and commercial officer, Brian Savoy. Savoy added that the company plans to increase its renewables output to 16 GW by 2025 and 24 GW by 2030.

Currently, Duke Energy is operating 200 renewable energy sites in 22 states, and other projects under construction in Florida, Texas, and the Carolinas.

The company's solar and wind energy project are bringing in new jobs in the areas where they operate. The projects are employing close to 700 people in various operations such as solar technicians, project developers, and more. Moreover, Duke energy is paying over $29 million in annual lease payments to local landowners.

