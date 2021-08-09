The Fear of Contagious Delta Variant Spikes Vaccination Rates

Joshua Hoehne/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC- The fear of getting infected by the COVID-19 delta variant prompts people in getting vaccinated. The data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services shows that in the past two weeks, the vaccination rate is growing from 97 thousand vaccination administered to over 110 thousand residents getting their jab in the last week of July, which increased by 12%.

Experts are seeing this increased vaccination rate is due to delta variants fears. In Charlotte, Dr. John Botti from Novant Health Medical Group explained that people are now getting worried about the contagious delta variant. The public is willing to get their jab, but in some cases, difficult access to the vaccine is still encountered.

“We’ve had some people who were foreign nationals who have recently moved to the United States. They are very happy to have gotten the vaccine because they could not get it in their own country,” explained Botti.

After getting informed about how quickly delta variant spreads, people are deciding to get their shot. John Hippenstel, a 44-year-old dance studio owner who trains children on daily basis is finally making his way to the clinic after tracking the outcomes of people who are not vaccinated.

“I think that was part of what we realized, too. Not only do we need to be protected, but we’re helping to protect the community,” Hippenstel said.

Recent data shows that despite more than 4 billion doses of vaccine having been administered, in the U.S COVID-19 has killed up to 600.000 people to this day.

To prevent the number of death from getting higher, Charlotteans are strongly encouraged to take their vaccines by finding the nearest sites by accessing the N.C. vaccine finder on covid19.ncdhhs.gov

