Three ways to celebrate DOGust, help dogs find their homes

CHARLOTTE, NC – August is the universal birthday month for shelter dogs all around the world. The Humane Society of Charlotte encourages residents to celebrate “DOGust” by helping dogs find their homes.

This year, the HSC sums up few activities for Charlotteans who want to demonstrate their appreciation for HSC or the shelters or rescues efforts to support the animals as well as to celebrate DOGust. Here are three ways to do it:

1. Volunteer

The first activity that you can do to rescue dogs as well as to celebrate DOGust is volunteering. The Humane Society of Charlotte is always open to extra helping hands in taking care of rescued dogs. Currently, the applications for new volunteers are still pending, but all interested candidates will be notified when a new opening is released after signing up at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSffXnwG0u-vEhoHbN3II7TOfb4MPx8hdDpapcqQ5pS58KGuAg/viewform.

2. Donate

To keep the dogs’ health and well-being, HSC needs generous donors to maintain their continuous service for rescued dogs. As an organization that doesn't receive government funding and is not affiliated with any business, HSC always needs supplies for animals. Residents can send their donations via Amazon Smile or donate their pet food at HSC Pet Food Bank.

If you wish to make a bigger impact, you can also organize fundraising on Facebook to help the HSC by writing a post explaining the HSC’s need and tag the organization in the entry. Using “@humanecharlotte Donation” sticker on Instagram stories also raises awareness for fundraising.

3. Adopt

Even if you already have a pup in your home, you can consider adopting a second dog or another pet such as a cat. Find the “Adoption” tab on the HSC website at https://humanesocietyofcharlotte.org/, click "Loving Homes", pick to adopt a dog or a cat that grabs your heart, and provide a loving home for your new furry friend(s).

