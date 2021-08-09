Charlotte Hornets lost to Portland Trail Blazer in NBA Summer League Opener

Logan Weaver/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC — The Charlotte Hornets lost to Portland Trail Blazers on NBA Summer League Opener. Despite the presence of promising young players, they were beaten 93-86.

The Trail Blazers led the game off to an early first quarter and maintained its lead throughout the game. Antonio Blakeney led the squad with a game-high 27 points.

Following Blakeney, George King also added 17 points to the game along with Emmanuel Mudiay, who put in four points and a game-high nine assists. Portland solidified its lead with nine points from Michael Beasley and eight points from Kenneth Faried.

On the other hand, with promising young talent who just signed in with the team, Charlotte Hornets can’t keep up Blazers’ pace. Rookie James Bouknight led the Hornets with a team-high 19 points, four rebounds and two blocks. Kai Jones, who impressed the audience with his versatility throughout the game, chipped in 10 rebounds to no match the double-double.

Although the Hornets must drop the opening of the NBA Summer League, the team promised a huge improvement in the next contest. Bouknight mentioned that due to the pre-draft process, the team had less time to play.

“I think we’re going to come back and play even better tomorrow. I’m taking this whole week as just a learning experience for how to play in this league.” explained Bouknight.

Brushing off the loss, Charlotte Hornets will return to action on Monday, August 9, at 6 p.m. EDT. The team will go up against Sacramento Kings at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

