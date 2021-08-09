What To Do with the Recyclables in Mecklenburg

Nick Fewings/Unsplash

MECKLENBURG, NC – The Mecklenburg County Solid Waste Division has set up staffed recycling centers at Foxhole Recycling Center, Hickory Grove Recycling Center, North Mecklenburg Recycling Center, and Compost Central and Recycling Center.

These recycling centers accept almost all unused materials from the households such as mattresses, kitchen trash, used motor oil, yard waste, and tires. Items that are categorized as explosives, ammunition, or radioactive will not be accepted. For certain items, residents are required to pay some fees and the details of it can be accessed through their website.

Residents can drop off their recyclables at these centers from Monday to Saturday, except for Foxhole Recycling Center which is closed on Saturdays. Before the drop-off, residents are required to show their driving licenses or other documents that prove them as citizens of Mecklenburg.

In addition, they can drop off only a maximum of 5 bags of household trash per day at no cost. However, if the disposal exceeds the maximum number, residents are required to pay the charge at the Fee Booth. The charge can be paid with debit cards only — except American Express — as they don’t accept checks or cash.

Mecklenburg County also provides a self-service recycling center where citizens can drop their plastic containers, papers, aluminum cans, glass jars, food boxes, and other acceptable materials which can be checked at https://www.mecknc.gov/LUESA/SolidWaste/Disposal-Recycling/Pages/Self-Service-Centers.aspx. These recycling centers are located in Reedy Creek Park, Uptown Recycling, Park Road Park, McAlpine Creek Park, and William R. Davie Park.

As for the commercial entities, the county also provides the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) that only accepts recyclables from commercial hauling companies. The companies should visit Mecklenburg County’s Full Service Centers to drop off their recyclables.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.