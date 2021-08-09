Take Your Children to their Immunizations Before School Starts

MECKLENBURG, NC – Prevention is preferable to treatment. Immunizations may lessen diseases such as diphtheria or a raging cough that are easily disseminated. People who visit the Mecklenburg County Public Health can get their immunizations in a safe and friendly environment.

It is essential to make sure your school-age child has up-to-date vaccinations needed and suggested before the start of the school year. You can visit the 2021 immunization event on the following dates:

August 9 to 13, 2021

The immunization event is "Back-to-School Physicals, Immunizations, and Dental Screenings."

The event takes place at C. W. Williams Community Center, 3333 Wilkinson Boulevard.

Before coming, you need to make an appointment first by calling 704-393-7720.

August 14, 2021

The immunization event is called "Mecklenburg County Back-to-School Immunization Clinic."

Located at Northwest Health Department, 2845 Beatties Ford Road, this event is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines will be provided for eligible children and adults.

The children under the age of 6 will get a book prize to take home after getting vaccinated.

Another immunization event that will be also held on the same date is C. W. Williams Health Fair.

Located at Stratford Richardson YMCA, 1946 West Boulevard, this event is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All children and adults who are eligible will receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

To learn more about the event, visit: https://allevents.in/charlotte/7th-annual-back-to-school-community-health-fair-drive-through-event/10000164224964289#

Services provided during the immunization event are:

- Childhood immunizations (shots are needed for school entry and daycare)

- HPV, Tdap, Menactra immunizations for adolescent

- College admission immunizations.

- Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Zostavax (pre-rabies vaccine) for adults

- Seasonal flu vaccine

Here are some of the things you need to bring to your appointment:

- Copies of your child's immunization record to check out the vaccination history of your children.

To know your immunization record, visit http://www.immunize.nc.gov/family/locating_immnz_record.htm.

- Medicare, Insurance, Medicaid, and/or HMO card

- Proof of income (W-2, check stub)

- Personal ID (birth certificate, driver's license, social security card, etc.)

Remember to take your children to take their immunization, especially for COVID-19 vaccines. For further information, click https://www.mecknc.gov/HealthDepartment/ClinicServices/Pages/Immunizations.aspx.

