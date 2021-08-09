Toxic Blue-Green Algae Found in Lake Wylie

Mick Haupt/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC — The Mecklenburg County Health Department suggests citizens along with their pets stay away from Lake Wylie in the meantime. This is because an active blue-green alga or known as Cyanobacteria bloom was found recently in Boyds Cove on Lake Wylie.

While the blooming of some algae is healthy for the water bodies, the blue-green algae are concerning because they can produce toxins that might be dangerous for humans and pets. When this colony of algae dies and decomposes, they will change their color to milky blue and produce a strong and smelly odor. The decomposition of these algae can also reduce the oxygen in the water and might kill the fish.

Staff from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services are being deployed to observe this phenomenon and identify any other locations that might have blue-green algae bloom too.

As the lake is being observed, the government recommends some steps of safeguard for the citizens such as:

Keep children and pets away from bright green or blue-colored water

Do not touch the algae

Do not fish in the area of the algae bloom

Do not handle, cook, or eat the fish from the contaminated water

Wash thoroughly if you or your pets make contact with the algae

Seek medical help if unusual symptoms appear—vomiting, sore throat, g. diarrhea, skin rash or itch, breathing difficulty, loss of appetite

Do not boat around the area of algae bloom

If you notice that there is discoloration of water, bad odor coming from the water, some surface scums on the water surface, and flecks and grass clippings, they might be the indicators of active blue-green algae bloom. If you happen to encounter this, please do report it to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services at 311.

