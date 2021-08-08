Mecklenburg County Manager releases new rules for in-person workers

Annie Spratt/Unsplash

MECKLENBURG, NC - Mecklenburg County workers were in the third stage of the county's Welcome Back Mecklenburg rule as of August 1.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Governor of North Carolina have updated their guidance and recommendations to better protect the public in light of recent studies.

COVID-19 Delta spreads much faster than earlier strains and has become the dominant variant in the area. As of July 28, Mecklenburg County reported a high transmission rate, with a positivity rate of 11%.

Some of the new measures to the County's Stage 3 are as follows:

1. Face Coverings

Starting from August 1, all County workers will be required to wear face coverings indoors in all County buildings. Non-vaccinated workers must also cover their faces when on County property. Face covers are not needed when drinking, eating, or working alone.

2. Vaccination Verification and COVID-19 Testing Program

Following the Governor's Executive Order #224, the County will check worker vaccination status by September 1. Vaccination is not mandatory, but knowing an employee's vaccination status is critical to understand and manage the pandemic response.

Unvaccinated workers must submit weekly COVID-19 test results to Human Resources starting September 7. This program will later eliminate the requirement for fully vaccinated employees to cover their faces in County facilities.

3. Telework

The Stage 3 plan of the County has been modified for the August 1 to October 1 period. Departments may enforce the county telework policy may be used by departments up to three days per week for qualified workers.

If necessary, County Manager and the team will re-evaluate the mandatory in-person work in September. Workers will be informed of any change in workforce plans for October.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.