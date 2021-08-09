Bessemer City's Centennial Park calls for art entries

Zalfa Imani/Unsplash

BESSEMER, NC — If you live in or near the Bessemer City area, you can send your original artwork in for consideration. Chosen pieces will be showcased in Centennial Park for its centennial celebration.

The City of Bessemer City appreciates arts as an essential component of increasing the quality of life for residents, travelers and businesses. The public art in Bessemer City is a mix of pieces by local artists and works that have been commissioned. The city aims to continue establishing public art initiatives that celebrate our rich cultural heritage while highlighting the community's promising future.

Centennial Park is home to a variety of community art pieces created by experts in the area and aspiring artists from Bessemer City High School. The works in the gallery below have been on exhibit in the park since it was renovated in 2016. This public art wall is a changing canvas of works created by local artists.

One of the masterpieces from last year, the newly commissioned "Bessemer Bees" mural, located in downtown Bessemer City, introduces passers-by and drivers as they enter the city. It is situated next to the City Hall Annex (125 E. Virginia Avenue).

The artwork shows many honeybees gathered around the base of Crowders Mountain, striving to capture pollen from sunflowers. The artwork shows a bee hard at work, being dedicated, and persevering. The hive should work together — the same can be said for people living in Bessemer City at present and in the future.

The town of Bessemer was formed due to textiles and mining. Teamwork and dedication are both necessary for both trades. This also applies to honeybees.

To submit your artwork, go to www.bessemercity.com/arts.

