Discovery Place opens volunteer opportunities in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC - Discovery Place provides an opportunity for volunteers to help create a fun educational experience for visitors. One of the categories of the volunteer program offered by Discovery Place is Adult Volunteer Opportunities.

The volunteers who have a passion for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) will participate in The Wonder Crew. The reason behind the establishment of The Wonder Crew is to inspire curious thinkers to discover the wonders of science, technology, and nature.

In The Adult Volunteer Opportunities, there are several positions in different placements throughout the museums under Discovery Place including Discovery Place Science, Discovery Place Nature, and Discovery Place Kids.

In Discovery Place Science, one of the volunteering positions that is available is the Birthday Party Volunteer. Adult Volunteers will be responsible for assisting to facilitate the birthday party, have general knowledge about the museum, and have a welcoming presence during the birthday party. This volunteer program requires 1 year of commitment to this program.

Meanwhile, Discovery Place Nature is opening a volunteer opportunity in Animal Husbandary Volunteer Position. This position will be responsible for caring for the animals and garden maintenance. Volunteers also will be having an interactive activity with guests. These positions will advise those who are interested in pursuing careers in the zoological field.

Play Guide Positions are available In Discover Place Kids. Volunteers will be responsible for engage with guests and present educational activities and demonstrations in the museum. This position requires an enthusiastic individual who can connect with guests or visitors of all ages

To join The Wonder Crew, you can access https://www.discoveryplace.org/support/volunteer to read the job descriptions that matched your interest and submit your applications. The recruitment of The Wonder Crew will be requiring a personal background check.

