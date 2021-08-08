The Newman Park in need of complete overhaul, says Catawba College

Anita Denunzio/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, N.C - Newman Park's metal stands and roof struts are reportedly in need of complete replacement. This condition was discovered by Catawba College in the middle of the Newman Park Renovations program, which has been running since June 2021.

The metal grandstand and roof of Newman Park are known to have been erected for 70 years since it's the first installation in 1934. Replacing new synthetic turf and improving field drainage were also carried out during the renovation process.

The demolition process of non-structural areas has been going on for about a week and will be followed by the demolition of the structural frame. The exact timing of the structural frame requires various considerations from various conditions so that it cannot be determined

The installment of the new grandstand will be carried out in Newman Park Renovations phase 2 when the collected donations are sufficient to finance the installment. So far, only $3.3 million has been raised.The vice president of development at Catawba College, Meg Dees, said that renovating an entire section of the baseball park would cost $12 million.

The head of baseball coach at Catawba, Jim Gantt, said that although the fact that replaces the original grandstand of Newman Park would make those who have special memories of the park be disappointed, this is something that needed to be done. The Catawba's contractors are determined to take action that can ensure the safest and the most comfortable environment for both spectators and players. The bottom line is the safety of people is a top priority.

