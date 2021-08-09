Top 3 Doughnut Shops in Charlotte

Anastasiia Chepinska/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC — Doughnuts are always a nice treat to have no matter what time of day it is, especially when they come with a cup of hot chocolate or coffee.

Charlotte has many doughnut shops, and if the choices overwhelm you, here is our take on the top three doughnut spots in town.

1. Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts first opened its shop in Duck Town, North Carolina, and that’s how the name of the shop is derived. In Charlotte, this franchise doughnuts shop is located at 1710 Kenilworth Ave. They offer seasonal doughnuts flavors. This summer, they have 12 fruity flavored doughnuts with various toppings, from sweet peach to sour lemon.

They also have made-to-order doughnuts, where customers can choose whatever toppings and drizzles they want to add to their round-shaped snack.

2. Suárez Bakery

Suárez Bakery is not an exclusive doughnuts shop as it serves many other menus such as cake and pastry. However, they sure are one of the best doughnut shops in Charlotte. They are located at 4245 Park Road Charlotte.

All of their doughnuts are made from scratch. One of their unique staples is the message doughnuts — alphabet-shaped doughnuts that you can arrange to form a certain word. They also have vegan doughnuts such as classic glazed doughnuts, cinnamon twist and doughnut holes.

3. Reigning Doughnuts

Located at 3120 North Davidson Street, Reigning Doughnuts offers different flavors for each day. The size of each doughnut is not too big, freshly made, and best to eat when they are still warm.

The place is a walk-up window with no seats. They also have an online service where customers can make an advanced order and pick it up when it’s done. One important thing that needs to be noted is that Reigning Doughnuts doesn’t accept cash, so get your card ready.

