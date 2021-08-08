Enjoy Summer on a Budget in Charlotte

Eric Ward/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC — You can now enjoy your summer vacation on a budget with these free and cheap things to do in Charlotte. The Queen City has plenty of activities that will accommodate your tight budget.

These are free and cheap things to do in town that costs less than $10:

1. Treat your eyes to nature’s beauty.

Charlotte offers plenty of nature spots with spectacular views. Wear your hiking books and make your way to Anne Springs Close Greenway, located in the Fort Mill area. Located just 15 miles from uptown, you can explore beautiful 2.100 acres of nature for only $6.

If you’d rather go biking, go to U.S. National Whitewater Center in the West Charlotte area, where you can find free trial access for bikers and enjoy sunny spots by the rapids.

2. Explore books at the library

If exposure to the outdoor sun is not your thing, you can instead explore the Billy Graham Library and its extensive collection of books on West Charlotte for free. If you are more of an artsy person, go to Center’s Art After Dark in uptown to enjoy free admission of art galleries hosted on the first day of every month at Harvey B. Gantt Center.

3. Indulge in good cheap food

For a culinary journey on a budget, go to the Citywide area to find plenty of inexpensive dining on Food Truck Fridays. You can also visit Charlotte Regional Farmers Market in Southwest to buy fresh groceries. Wrap up the day by enjoying a glass of cocktail accompanied by a picturesque view of the Myers Park neighborhood.

