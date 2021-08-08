Charlotte SHOUT is back in town this September

Debby Hudson/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC- Charlotte SHOUT will take over the Queen City in September. The festival lineup consists of curated art projects of Charlotte from musical opera to bunnies in the park.

A multi-week festival, Charlotte SHOUT is ready to entertain Charlotteans starting from Sept. 17 to Oct.3. This festival exhibits Charlotte’s creativity and innovation in the broadest range of art, music, food, and ideas. Charlotte Center City partnered with Blumenthal Performing Arts is making this festival happen with generous support from the community.

Located in Uptown Charlotte, this festival offers diverse art projects. Various art installments such as Gaia, a 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the earth’s surface, Craigh Walsh’s monuments made from enormous night-time projections turning trees into sculpture, and Pianodrome, a playable community sculpture representing the piano in today’s culture can be enjoyed in this festival.

Not only art installation, but Charlotte SHOUT also invites art performers from all around the world to give their best show. Opera Carolina’s I dream is set to be performed from Sep. 16 to Sep. 19, giving audiences a look back at the early days of the Civil Rights Movement. Talk show host and SERVEfluencer, Ohavia Phillips will also share her energy in the “Oh Show” on Sep. 17 and Oct. 3. Don’t forget to purchase your ticker now for an evening with the world’s most beloved storyteller, Nicholas Sparks on Sep. 23.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Charlotte SHOUT will adhere to all public health regulations to ensure the safety of all visitors. Partnered with Atrium Health, Charlotte SHOUT will release a comprehensive guide in getting to the venues and navigating through the festival. Attendees are requested to follow the staff’s direction. All completed lineup schedules and tickets can be accessed in charlotteshout.com

