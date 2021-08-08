One Fine Day With Family in Lake Wylie

Tobias Tullius/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC- Spending one whole day in Lake Wylie might be the perfect choice for your family to chase away the summer heat. No more driving down the road for hours as Lake Wylie offers one-for-all recreational activity.

1. Enjoy the Breath-taking View

The beauty of the lake is one thing that can’t be missed out. There are several hotspot to choose from such as Ebenezer Park and Pitcairn Park that guarantee the best scenic view. If you wish to watch the sun rises and sets in Lake Wylie, visit McDowell Nature Center and Preserve which offers more than 56 campgrounds with beginner-friendly hiking trails.

2. Live A Day as A Local

To make the most of your day, try to explore the area like a local. Opt for direct access from Copperhead Island to ride local boat to the lake. Challenge your family and friends to try out sport activities such as kayaking and beach volleyball.

For kids-friendly entertainment, bring your children to Lake Wylie Bowl n’ Bounce where family can battle up for bowling and even hold small party. While the kids are out bowling, the fashionista of the family can find vintage clothing in Sweet Repeat Thrift Store.

3. Wrap up the day with local delicacies

Lake Wylie offers diverse selection of eateries. To fill up the stomach after intensive sport activity, go to Bagel Boat to try their bagels and sandwiches. For some unique culinary journey, try Mexican cuisine in Rey Azteca that offers best fajitas on lake.

To ensure that your family benefits the most fun from Lake Wylie, always turn on alert notification for “No Swimming Advisory”. This notification will pop up whenever Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services decides the water quality is unsafe for human contact. The notification will be delivered to mail, message, or mobile application after registration via CharMeck Alert System is made.

