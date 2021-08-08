Exploring Carnivorous Plants with UNC Charlotte Botanical Garden

Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE- Gather around, amateur botanists! This year the UNC Charlotte Botanical Garden will feature carnivorous plants; the insect eaters.

UNC Charlotte's Botanical Garden has revealed this star of this year's annual meeting: carnivorous plants. The insect eaters will be the main feature in 2021 Annual Meeting of the Southern Piedmont Chapter of NCNPS. The event will be held at UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens on August 8, start at 11.30 AM sharp. The convention will consist of presentation, tours, workshops, and exploration station.

As part of their Native Plant Studies Courses, a presentation explaining the nature of carnivorous plant will be delivered by Dr. Larry Mellichamp. As the Director of UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens, Dr. Mellichamp has been a professor in Biology Dept. at UNC Charlotte since 1976.With more than 50-year experience in native plants, he holds expertise in the field of carnivorous pitcher plants.

Along with the presentation, UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens also offers two workshop on how to make a bog container garden with additional fee. For families, there will be exploration station with experts who will guide participants to a tour of the carnivorous courtyard. Several fly trap kits growing kits especially made for kids are also available to purchase for $7 each. Participants who wish to explore freely can register for self-guided exploration.

For those who are interested should register at UNC Charlotte MarketPlace.

Participants can register for lectures by Dr. Mellichamp for free by zoom conference or in-person class. The fee for courtyard tour starts from $5 while the container bog garden workshop must be purchased for $50.

