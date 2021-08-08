Envision Charlotte opens The Innovation Barn to promote zero-waste products this summer

Lenka Dzurendova/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC - Envision Charlotte will launch The Innovation Barn in Charlotte this summer. The Innovation Barn is a collaboration project between Envision Charlotte and the City of Charlotte which will promote the circular economy, thus encouraging more businesses and communities to produce sustainable initiatives and programs.

Located at 932 Seigle Ave., the facility will be a home base for local businesses that produce zero waste. Within circular economy principles, innovation barn will serve products made from waste produced in the community.

This principle allows non-organic waste from the neighborhood to be sent to incubator lab, Carolina urban lumber, and plastic lab to be processed to generate new products that can be sold and used by the community.

On-site water collection will then flow into the aquaponics garden and outdoor spaces, including cafes and the teaching kitchens. The organic waste from local food and beverage producers will be brought to mushroom garden and black soldier fly production who will generate ingredients back to food producers.

Innovation barn cafe will serve food and drinks with locally sourced ingredients. The guest can also enjoy the coffee shop and craft beer bar at the event. Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools will support the Teaching Kitchen to inform students about sustainable food prep and management to address food waste awareness.

Aside from food production, Innovation Barn also emphasizes circular principles to the local economy. There will be retail space that will exhibit products made by locals within the circular economy. Space is also available for entrepreneurs to develop products, companies, or jobs. The barn collaborates with local universities and corporate partnerships to achieve this goal.

This is original content from NewsBreak's Creator Program.