Three Bike Tours to Cycle Through Charlotte

S Sjöberg/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE - Going on a bike tour might be the perfect activity to explore Charlotte this summer as the region provides several themed tours from Southern food tasting to craft brewery tours.

This year, Charlotte NC Tours provides three bike tours to let participants explore every nook and cranny of Queen City. Guided with trained professionals, participants can choose three themed tours suited to their liking and preferences.

1. Favorite Things Bicycle Tour

For those of you who are interested in art, history, and architecture, this tour might be your perfect match. The 90-minute bike tour will bring riders to Charlotte’s favorite places such as Levine Ave of the Arts, Mint Museum, The Historic 4th Ward, and other local hotspots. Tickets are sold at $35 for riders aged 12 and above.

2. Southern Food Bicycle Tour

If you are passionate about pampering your taste buds, you can choose this food tour. Fill your stomach after hours of biking with cornbread and tasty chicken wing. This tour stops at the best local restaurants such as 7th Street Public Market, Midnight Diner, and Alexander Michael’s. For $80 per rider, you can taste all the food and drinks you can get.

3. Bikes & Brews Tour

This tour will offer you a deep history and knowledge of Charlotte's craft beer, stopping at two or three hotspots such as Wooden Robot, Old Meck Brewery, and World of Beers. Riders need to pay $50 each for this brewery journey.

These tours will be held with COVID-19 safety precautions. Thus, face masks are a mandatory requirement for participants and guides. Social distancing and sanitation will also be maintained regularly.

