The First Day of School and The First Day of Working: Tips by Styled by Stacee and Goodwill Charlotte

Artem Beliaikin/Pexels

CHARLOTTE, NC - Styled By Stacee shares a few tips in collaboration with Goodwill Southern Piedmont, Charlotte on how to pick the best outfit for your first day of school and work.

A good first impression on the first day of school and work is really important. A lot of people spend a lot of time to choose their outfit for the start of a new day, both at work and school.

Appearance really matters to create a good first impression. During the pandemic, people rarely see each other until face-to-face school activities start again this academic year. People will absolutely want to impress the other with their best outfit. To start your first day out in the world again, you can mix and match the outfit that you have or buy a new one. Since fall arrives in a few days, you need a simple outfit that's both warm and comfortable.

Denim

Most people at least have one denim in their closet. Denim will be a great part of a timeless outfit-of-the-day, depending on the denim's color. You can wear denim pants or denim jacket to style your overall look. Since the current season is fall, you can pair dark-wash denim jacket with a floral sleeveless top.

Change your one-toned office dress code to smart-casual attire

Smart casual attire combines a formal blazer or jacket with a plain t-shirt or polo shirt. Usually young adults or people who work at start-up company prefer this style. It costs you less, compared to buying the usual, formal office wear.

Basic Shirts

A basic shirt is essential for formal occasions or semi-formal occasions. There are a lot of types of basic shirts. The best and easiest to style is plaid button-up shirts. For a semi-formal occasion, you can pair it with a knit vest or a blazer for a more formal occasion.

Pay attention to your budget. If you want good clothes from a popular brand, an alternative is that you can always buy secondhand at the thrift shop.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.