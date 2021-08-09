2022 Presidents Cup tickets start selling on October 1

Pixabay/Pexels

CHARLOTTE, NC - Government officials announced the Presidents Cup 2020 will be held on September 19-25, 2022, at Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte. This is the fifth time Charlotte will be hosting the Presidents Cup.

The tickets sale starting from October 1 2021, at 10.00 a.m. E.T. There are two types of tickets, General Admission for daily attendance and the upgraded Captains' Club for both weekly and daily attendance.

“We are unveiling ticket options that will cater to fans locally and abroad as we look to deliver a tremendous fan-first onsite experience throughout every facet of the event,” said Adam Sperling, The Executive Director of Quail Hollow Club.

General Admission tickets will allow the fans to access some public venues, have meals in several local premier restaurants, and a chance to have the first low behind the rope line to watch the tournament.

Each ticket costs $40 tickets on Tuesday, $60 on Wednesday, and $100 on Thursday for Quail Hollow Club. There will be pre-sale tickets that can be bought at Citi Websites, starting from September 20 to October 1, 2021. Get a special price for the ticket by using the Citi card.

Meanwhile, The Captain's Club ticket prices vary from $750 for the weekly tickets, $175 for daily tickets on Wednesday, and $250 for Thursday to Sunday.

Since the Quail Hollow Club is also the best place to relax, the committee offers ticket bundling along with the hospitality service.

The hospitality has several types, starting from Presidential Suite, Queen City Suites, Foundes' Suite, The Terrace, The Cottages, The Cabins, Captains' Club, to International Club. With this, fans can enjoy the tournament and the luxurious environment plus the complementary food, beverages, and other relaxation services.

