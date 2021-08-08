Goodwill Industries Commemorates Black Women's Equal Pay Day

Monstera/Pexels

CHARLOTTE, NC - Goodwill Industries is commemorating Black Women's Equal Pay Day. Responding to the unequal pay issue in The United States, Goodwill has created some programs.

Based on the American Community Survey (ACS) data, the non-Hispanic man gets 63 cents more than the African-American woman. Recent research from American Community Survey (ACS) and Economic Policy Institute (EPI) reveals the Black-White wage gaps are large and have gotten worse in the past 20 years. The African-Americans with advanced degrees, still receive lower wages than the non-Hispanic woman.

Goodwill Industries aims to create a transparent environment where anyone can see their opportunities, work-prosperity, and possibility for a future career. They also commit to advocating Black Women's Equal Pay Day and make sure African-American and Black women have a better life

Goodwill has GoodWork Staffing as a job platform to help people find the job. Meanwhile, Goodwill University provides high-demand skill training, career coaching, and another service that are useful for students once entering work-life.

Goodwill industries believe that if we want to make equality, we have to start it with gender equality. The important homework is advocating the companies that gender equality is important, as everyone deserves to get the same treatment.

Goodwill is achieving the homework by serving the related community as the victim of race and ethnicity, starting with the internal company.

To execute the goal, Goodwill Industries, and other group company, help people and the community to have the same access and fairness to career opportunities through free job training and employment services.

