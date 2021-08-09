Union County Limits Customers Use of Water

UNION, NC – Union County is currently enforcing Water Conservation Stage 0 due to limited usable water supply. The stage limits the use of water for the residents both in the residential and commercial areas.

Residents will be limited to a maximum of three irrigation days per week, including all spray irrigation. The government will apply an irrigation schedule related to yard watering. Yard watering can potentially add $100 per week to residents' water bills, spending more than 15,000 gallons of water on average.

Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays are reserved for the even-numbered addresses. The odd-numbered address can use the water irrigation on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Irrigations are not allowed on Mondays.

The government put a strict rule to this. Warnings will be given upon first and second violations. Violators will be charged penalties for the third to the fifth violation, ranging from $250 to $1000. However, drip irrigation and hand watering are still allowed at any time.

Apart from saving usable water, water conservation is also important for several reasons such as potential cost savings and minimizing the effects of water shortages. The savings from this cost can be used for other infrastructure in the future.

In addition, water conservation can also help reducing pollution. Usable water needs to go through several processes that require energy and cause pollution. When less water is used, we are contributing to save the energy needed and reduce pollution.

The enforcement of Water Conservation Stage 0 is hoped to encourage customers to use the water wisely. Less use of water can save the cost both for the county and the residents as customers.

