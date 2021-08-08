Family Night Out at Children's Theater of Charlotte

Kyle Head/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC – Looking for an alternative to spend your family night out? Children’s Theater of Charlotte might be your option to go. Located in ImaginOn, they want to share fun and joy with young audiences through various theatre performances.

They offer various shows with different stories. Their most upcoming event is called “My Wonderful Birthday Suit” which will be held on September 25 – October 10, 2021. The story is about celebrating the differences between three children.

Through this performance, they want to deliver the message that no one is ever too young or too old to be kind. The ticket for this show can be booked from now through their website, with a range of prices from $15 to $25, depends on the section.

Apart from having theatre performances, Children’s Theatre of Charlotte also offers classes and camps for young people who want to learn about theatre. Through these classes and camps, they want to help children to learn and develop their imaginations and potentials.

The Children’s Theater of Charlotte started in 1948 as a volunteer-run children’s program after World War II. In 1917, the theatre converted a former Veterans of Foreign Wars office to its first permanent home.

The theater continued its mission in providing theatres experience and encourage the young generation to explore their world through performing arts. Until finally in 2011, the theatre received the Thomas DeGaetani Award presented by the United States Institute for Theater Technology (USITT) for its 40 years of improving the lives of young people through its performances.

Knowing that they have the platform to deliver messages, they are also want to help fight racial injustice. They manifest their commitment to The Kindness Project which believes that every child deserves a safe and peaceful world without any form of racism and violence.

